More than $2 million in jewelry stolen from New York store in smash-and-grab

According to police, an employee buzzed one man inside the store and held the door for the other three suspects.

NEW YORK -- More than $2 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a New York City store Friday in a smash-and-grab carried out by four men who police are now looking for.

That's when they used a hammer to smash open the display cases before they ran off with the jewelry.

Workers inside the store were declining interviews on Saturday, but the owners at the business next door said they saw the video and want the suspects caught before they can do it again.

"It was disgusting. They walk in in the middle of the day, like it's normal. I mean I saw the guy, that was holding the door. They went in and in 36 seconds, they took the whole store," said Sandra Duque.

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot.

"For us that work on Fordham, not to say it's normal, but it happens a lot. So it wasn't really a surprise that something happened next door," said Serina Masters.

As police continue to look for the suspects and any information, the store remains closed.