Last Call: NYC will reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets

NEW YORK CITY -- New York City will reportedly remove the last remaining payphones from the streets.City workers will remove 30 payphones in Hell's Kitchen, located on the west side of Manhattan, by the end of March. Then they will rip out about 3,000 more payphones across the five boroughs, according to Gothamist.City Council Speaker Corey Johnson got on the case after residents complained about the high number of unused phones taking up sidewalk space.Several of those payphones will be replaced with Link NYC internet kiosks.