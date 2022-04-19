body found

Woman stuffed in duffel bag: NY mom stabbed to death; suspect at large

Mother found in duffel bag stabbed dozens of times, sources said
By Aaron Katersky
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC mom found in duffel bag stabbed to death; suspect at large

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is searching for the person who stabbed a New York City mother to death and dumped her body in a large rollable duffel bag, police sources told ABC News.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious duffel bag with blood on it on a Queens, New York, street corner, the NYPD told ABC News.

Officers found 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal inside the bag, police said.

SEE ALSO | 3 bodies found in Chicago River, Lake Michigan over 2 days, police say

Gaal was stabbed dozens of times, according to police sources. The medical examiner's office said she died from "sharp force injuries" to the neck.

A trail of blood from the duffel bag led to Gaal's Queens home, police said.

ALSO SEE: Man accused of stuffing grandmother in freezer, leaving her to die, police say

According to police sources, Gaal may have known her killer.

It's believed she went out for the night while her husband was out of town and it appeared she was killed in her basement, sources said.

Detectives are looking to speak with three men whose numbers were found in Gaal's phone, sources said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmurderwoman killedu.s. & worldbody found
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
BODY FOUND
No sign of foul play in death of Malibu security guard, officials say
Body of missing man found in Griffith Park with dog by his side
Malibu residents remember security guard found dead as 'good man'
Authorities find body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion
TOP STORIES
2 siblings dead after apparent drowning in Lake Hughes area
Which airlines, airports, ride shares dropped mask mandates
CA high school student fatally stabbed by trespasser on campus
Potential jurors in Kardashian case air disdain to their faces
Ex-con to be sentenced for murder of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills
Mysterious liver disease in kids spreads to US, Europe
Man inhales drill bit into lung during dentist visit
Show More
Johnny Depp expected to take stand in defamation case
3 arrested in connection to CA mall robbery caught on video
Fmr. students wonder if their brain tumors are linked to NJ school
Uber drops mask mandate for drivers, passengers
Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall
More TOP STORIES News