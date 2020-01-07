Pets & Animals

Mother spots killer whales lurking as 6-year-old daughter water skis in New Zealand: VIDEO

KUMUTOTO BAY, New Zealand -- A frightening moment was captured on video in New Zealand when a mother who was recording her 6-year-old daughter waterskiing for the first time realized the girl was not alone in the water.

In the footage, audible cheers turn into shouts of shock when the family realizes that there were killer whales below the surface.

The incident occurred in Kumutoto Bay.

Family members are heard screaming for young Stella to hold on as the boat immediately slows down and she is brought to safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalecaught on videoskiingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News