LAX-bound plane makes emergency landing after flames appear to shoot from engine

NEWARK, New Jersey (KABC) -- A United Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday night returned to New Jersey for an emergency landing due to a mechanical issue, the airline said.

A social media post from a passenger claimed the engine suffered a malfunction after the plane took off.

The post appeared to show fire shooting from one of the engines. The woman who shot the video said it was minutes into the flight when she noticed the flames.



United Airlines say the plane suffered a mechanical issue and was forced to return to Newark.

The airline said the plane landed safely and passengers would be re-booked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseylos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles international airportemergency landingairplane
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News