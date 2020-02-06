High school basketball coach assaulted by his players in incident caught on video, New Jersey police say

NEWARK, N.J. -- A New Jersey high school basketball coach was assaulted Tuesday night, allegedly by his own players.

It happened around 9 p.m. outside Malcolm X. Shabazz High School in Newark.

Authorities say a school official provided police with a social media post of the school employee, a JV coach, being assaulted by members of the basketball team.

The officers reportedly observed four members of the team assaulting the victim after they exited a bus upon returning from a basketball game in Livingston.

"Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and to appropriately charge those individuals involved," Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. "Because high school students are typically juveniles, the names of the suspects will not be released. But those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges."

The victim declined medical attention.

"I spoke to the superintendent, principal, coaches and team," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. "The actions of these students will not be tolerated, and they don't represent the majority of the school. The school and team have many great kids, who go on to college and do great things, and we're proud of them. We support the superintendent and principal and will do whatever we can to make the rest of the year successful."
