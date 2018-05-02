A local pediatrician and her musician husband are accused of creating a lucrative theft scheme in Newbury Park.Authorities raided the home of Elizabeth and David Hooper and inside found stolen merchandise and items used to make Target barcodes. Police believe the couple put barcodes on expensive items and rang themselves up at the self-checkout lane."That's pretty shocking. You would think that these are people who are honest, especially when it comes to working with kids. We trust them to do the best," Marilyn Gallardo said.Elizabeth is a pediatrician who worked part time in Tarzana at a medical center. There, she is known by her maiden name - Dr. Elizabeth Jenkins. Medical board documents obtained by The Daily Breeze revealed it isn't the first time she's been accused of theft.In 2006, Elizabeth admitted guilt and said she "removed a credit card from the wallet of a coworker and made $1,219.65 in unauthorized purchases." The documents state she was placed on probation by the medical board and was fired from a medical group in Massachusetts.Authorities believe the couple, who just had a baby, stole about $2,400 in merchandise from Targets in Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village and Woodland Hills. Authorities said the thefts may have started in January.She and her husband were arrested Saturday on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit grand theft.