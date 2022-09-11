Massive 4-alarm fire engulfs apartment building in Newport Beach; 2 firefighters injured

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two firefighters were injured Sunday morning while battling a dramatic four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Newport Beach, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 10:30 a.m. 200 block of Promontory West, according to a spokesperson for the Metro Cities Fire Authority.

A bystander's cellphone video showed intense flames burning inside units on an upper floor as thick black smoke rose into the air above.

Two firefighters were injured, officials said. The nature and extent of their injuries were unclear. No injuries to residents were reported.

Firefighters gained control of the fire at about 12:15 p.m., the Fire Authority spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.