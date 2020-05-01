Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Newport Beach to weigh legal options over Gov. Newsom's beach closure order

Newport Beach officials are expected to hold a special meeting this weekend to discuss legal options to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom's order closing county beaches.
By
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Newport Beach officials are expected to hold a special meeting this weekend to discuss legal options to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom's order closing county beaches.

Newsom announced a "hard close" of Orange County beaches Thursday, prompting at least two cities - Huntington Beach and Dana Point - to file legal action to fight the order.

The Newport Beach City Council voted to keep its beaches open Tuesday, a decision that came after thousands of people sprawled across the sand amid a sweltering heat wave over the past weekend. The proposed ordinance would have closed the city's beaches for three weekends in May.

Newsom earlier in the week admonished those who flocked to the crowded beaches.

Orange County beach cities filing legal action against Gov. Newsom's closure
EMBED More News Videos

At least two Orange County cities are filing legal action to fight Gov. Gavin Newsom's order closing the county's beaches.



The city on Thursday said it will comply with Newsom's order, but will hold the meeting to discuss its legal options.

A statement from the city council said preparations were underway to increase public safety presence at beaches and nearby neighborhoods to ensure stay-at-home orders were followed.



"The Governor's brief and general directive raises enforcement questions, (Newport Beach Mayor Will O'Neill) said, that will require further clarification from the Governor's office and state Office of Emergency Services," the statement said. "The City's public safety officers will strive to educate the public on the Governor's directive and are hopeful citations will be unnecessary."

Orange County officials have been critical of the governor's decision.

"Without speaking to a single local official in Newport Beach, Governor Newsom has put politics over data, and substituted his will for our judgment from 428 miles away in Sacramento," O'Neill said.

"It's a clear example of unnecessary government overreach," County Supervisor Michelle Steel said. "His actions are arbitrary and capricious and is an act of retribution against Orange County."

The order takes effect for all local and state beaches in Orange County beginning May 1.

Newsom added that he hopes the order won't last very long. But he said he felt he had to do it to protect public health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnewport beachorange countyhealthgavin newsombeachescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus orange countycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus: USC sued over campus fee refunds
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Garcetti says timeline unclear for when some LA businesses can reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Show More
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News