As 2 lifeguards test positive for COVID-19, Newport Beach will close beaches for 4th of July weekend

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Following in the steps of several other Southern California cities and counties, Newport Beach will close its beach for the July 4th weekend.The City Council initially said its beaches would stay open during the holiday weekend with increased patrols but shut them down with a 6-1 vote on Wednesday. The city beach will remain closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. on Monday, July 5.City fire officials had expressed concern during the meeting after announcing that two seasonal lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19. Twenty-three other individuals who were possibly exposed are in quarantine.The chief of the Newport Beach Fire Department, which oversees the lifeguard division, noted that the necessary staffing for the weekend is there but warned that the city is risking further infection if the beaches were kept open."The concern is, I'll just put it bluntly, we can staff this weekend, we'll just be stretched pretty thin so if something does go awry over the next few days and we have more positive and we have to quarantine, then we're in some pretty severe draw-down levels," said Chief Jeff Boyle.