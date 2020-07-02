Orange County announces planned closure of all county-operated beaches throughout Fourth of July weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6289943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Following in the steps of several other Southern California cities and counties, Newport Beach will close its beach for the July 4th weekend.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Ending days of days speculation, officials on Thursday announced that all beaches operated by Orange County will be closed throughout the Fourth of July holiday weekend.County CEO Frank Kim and Supervisor Lisa Bartlett confirmed the planned closures, which includes beach parking lots, for Saturday and Sunday.The affected county-operated beaches include: Aliso, Capistrano, Salt Creek, Baby Beach, Bayside, Camel Point, Poche, Strands, Table Rock, Thousand Steps, Treasure Island and West Street.The decision to temporarily ban visitors to the locations follows a state recommendation intended to slow the resurgent spread of COVID-19.City officials in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Huntington Beach and Seal Beach had already announced plans to close their respective beaches for the holiday.