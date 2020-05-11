Procession held for Newport Beach police detective after longstanding battle with cancer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Newport Beach police detective was laid to rest following a solemn procession on Monday.

Dozens of law enforcement members escorted a hearse carrying the body of Jon Jarema, a 12-year veteran of the force, to Pacific View Mortuary and Memorial Park in Newport.

Officers, firefighters and other first responders stood at attention and saluted Jarema.

The detective died on Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer. Jarema is survived by his wife and children.
