Procession held for Newport Beach police detective after longstanding battle with cancer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Newport Beach police detective was laid to rest following a solemn procession on Monday.Dozens of law enforcement members escorted a hearse carrying the body of Jon Jerema, a 12-year veteran of the force, to Pacific View Mortuary and Memorial Park in Newport.Officers, firefighters and other first responders stood at attention and saluted Jerema.The detective died on Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer.Jerema is survived by his wife and children.