Authorities have publicly identified the three victims of a triple homicide whose bodies were found inside a Newport Beach home after the murder suspect went to a hospital emergency room in Irvine.A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department, citing coroner's officials, said the victims were: Newport Beach residents Kim Nicholson, 61, and Richard Nicholson, 64; and Maria Morse, 57, of Anaheim.The causes of death were not disclosed."It appears that all the involved parties were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the area,'' Heather Rangel, spokeswoman for the Newport Beach Police Department, said Thursday. A more specific description of the relationship between the suspect and victims has not been confirmed by authorities.Camden Burton Nicholson, 27, was arrested and booked in connection with the Wednesday evening incident.According to investigators, Newport Beach police received a call from Irvine police shortly before 9 p.m. requesting a welfare check at a home in the 30 block of Palazzo. Irvine authorities were in contact with a man at UC Irvine Medical Center's ER.Officers responded to the residence, where they discovered the deceased individuals. A homicide investigation was launched.Camden Nicholson, a Newport Beach resident, was later taken into custody.