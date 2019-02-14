A man who went to a hospital emergency room in Irvine has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three adults were found dead inside a Newport Beach home, authorities announced Thursday.The identities of the victims and suspect were not immediately released.The investigation began shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday when Newport Beach police received a call from Irvine police requesting a welfare check on Palazzo. Irvine authorities were in contact with a man at Irvine Medical Center's ER.Officers responded to the residence, where they discovered the deceased individuals: two women and one man. A homicide investigation was launched."It appears that all the involved parties were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the area," the Newport Police Department said in a statement.The man at the ER was detained and later booked for murder.