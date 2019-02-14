Newport Beach triple homicide: Man who went to UCI Medical Center ER arrested on murder charges

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside of a Newport Beach home Wednesday night, police say.

By ABC7.com staff
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A man who went to a hospital emergency room in Irvine has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three adults were found dead inside a Newport Beach home, authorities announced Thursday.

The identities of the victims and suspect were not immediately released.

The investigation began shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday when Newport Beach police received a call from Irvine police requesting a welfare check on Palazzo. Irvine authorities were in contact with a man at Irvine Medical Center's ER.

Officers responded to the residence, where they discovered the deceased individuals: two women and one man. A homicide investigation was launched.

"It appears that all the involved parties were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the area," the Newport Police Department said in a statement.

The man at the ER was detained and later booked for murder.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationmurderNewport BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Southern California storm brings heavy rainfall Thursday
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at DTLA Metro station
SoCal storm: Rockslide strikes cars in Malibu
OC evacuations: Trabuco Creek residents ordered to leave
PCH closed in Huntington Beach amid heavy rain, high winds
Altadena: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
3 killed in Newport Beach home, police say
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Show More
Parents speak out about losing son to fentanyl overdose
Uber, LAPD join forces in new campaign to help stop sexual assault
Taxpayer advocates blast proposed California gas tax
Leap by Joel Embiid startles Oscar nominee Regina King
Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Holy Fire burn area
More News