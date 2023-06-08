Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution, saying his proposal takes a stand against gun violence and a lack of action from Congress.

Newsom proposes 28th amendment to US Constitution to restrict gun access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution, saying his proposal takes a stand against gun violence and a lack of action from Congress.

In a video message released Thursday morning, Newsom said the amendment would protect gun-owning freedoms while raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21.

It would also implement universal background checks, establish waiting periods when buying guns, and prevent civilian access to assault rifles, the governor said.

Two-thirds of states would need to call on the proposal in order for it to be considered.