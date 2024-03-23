Newsom, Schwarzenegger and activists launch campaign to protect law limiting oil wells

LOS ANGELES -- Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jane Fonda joined Gov. Gavin Newsom and environmental advocates in Los Angeles on Friday to launch a campaign to keep a 2022 law banning new oil and gas wells near homes, schools and hospitals.

The law bans new wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of certain community sites, and proponents say it will protect residents from the health impacts of pollution. It hasn't taken effect after the oil industry qualified a referendum to ask voters to overturn it in November.

At a Los Angeles park with an oil pump jack in the background behind him, Newsom said keeping the law is a key part of advancing the state's climate goals.

"Big Oil is the polluting heart of this climate crisis," Newsom said. "Thank you for being here today, tomorrow, and thank you for being there on Election Day, when we send a powerful message - not just here in the state of California, but heard all across the United States."