California wildfires

Gov. Newsom signs $536 million California wildfire prevention plan

FRESNO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new low that provides $536 million in funding to help prevent wildfires across the state.

The governor traveled to Butte County on Tuesday morning, where he said the legislative action will accelerate fire prevention projects in California.

Newsom also assessed the prep work being done to protect residents in Butte County.

Nearly 3 million Californians, that's one in 12 homes, are at risk of burning in a wildfire and the 2020 wildfire season was one for the record books.



He visited the Shaver Lake area last week to announce the multi-million dollar response plan. Of the $536 million package, $125 million will come from the state's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Funds and the remaining $411 million will be used from the state's general fund.

The new funding will help with vegetation and terrain management on both public and private lands.

California saw one of the worst wildfire seasons in 2020. The state had another dry winter which will likely mean another challenging year ahead for firefighters across the state. CAL FIRE officials say they're already seeing more wildland fires this year.

