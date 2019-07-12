California Gov. Newsom signs law to change legal definition of beer

California is updating its legal definition of beer.

A new bill signed this week by Gov. Gavin Newsom changes the current legal definition to include varieties of beer fermented with fruit, spices or other foods.

Under previous state law, using fruit in the fermentation process required a wine license.

Officials with the California Craft Brewers Association say the new law will not change what the average consumer considers beer.

That law will take effect next year.
