HURRICANE FLORENCE

NFL Foundation donates $1 million to Hurricane Florence relief efforts

EMBED </>More Videos

Florence continues to wreak havoc on the Southeast, bringing with it the threat of catastrophic flooding as the slow-moving cyclone travels inland. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The NFL Foundation is cutting a check for $1 million to support Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the donation will be distributed to various organizations helping those impacted throughout the Carolinas.

"The NFL family sends its support to the individuals, families and communities affected by Hurricane Florence," Goodell said in a statement. "Natural disasters like this are devastating. As communities in and around the Carolinas recover and rebuild, we hope these funds will provide some measure of relief in the days, weeks and months ahead."

The NFL's donation comes after native North Carolinian Michael Jordan announced he was teaming up with the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA to raise funds for relief organizations on the ground in the Carolinas.

Click here for more ways you can help those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nfldonationshurricane florencecharitydisaster reliefdisasteru.s. & worldsports
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence death toll rises to 14
VIDEO: Florence damage in Wilmington
Florence rains cause collapse at NC coal ash landfill
Florence updates: 13 dead, including 10 in NC
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
1 killed in rollover crash on 405 Fwy in Hawthorne
Athletes raise money for child cancer research at Malibu triathlon
Florence death toll rises to 14
GoFundMe page created for victim of fatal IE car crash
NoHo standoff: Gunman in custody after neighbors' dispute
Canelo Alvarez defeats Gennady Golovkin to claim middleweight title
Health risks of flood waters after hurricanes
Shooting in Compton leaves 1 dead, 1 in stable condition
Show More
Authorities continue search for missing OC girl
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly killing 4 women
Florence updates: 13 dead, including 10 in NC
Hundreds volunteer in Santa Monica for 'Coastal Cleanup Day'
Glendale guitar teacher accused of inappropriately touching child
More News