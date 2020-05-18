NFL star Ed Oliver arrested on DWI charge in Texas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- Former University of Houston standout and current Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was jailed over the weekend on a DWI charge.

It happened some time after 9 p.m. Saturday on FM 242 near Patton Village in Montgomery County.

A witness called 911 to report a white Ford Super Duty pickup pulling a trailer was weaving in and out of lanes between FM 1485 and the Eastex Freeway, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's office.

After pulling Oliver over, authorities said they discovered he was impaired but it wasn't clear if alcohol was a factor. Video of the traffic stop showed Oliver undergoing a field sobriety test.

Oliver was arrested on a misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon after authorities say a pistol was found in his vehicle.

Oliver attended Westfield High School and went on to the University of Houston before he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

"We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information," a representative from the Bills organization said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this point."

