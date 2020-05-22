Coronavirus

Broadway star Nick Cordero suffers setback while fighting coronavirus

NEW YORK -- Broadway star Nick Cordero has suffered a setback as he remains hospitalized with complications due to coronavirus.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, said his health is going a little downhill, but didn't provide specific details.

Cordero, 41, initially went to the hospital on March 31 with what they thought was pneumonia, according to Kloots. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and was put in a medically induced coma to help his breathing.

He had to have his leg amputated because of issues with blood clotting.

On Instagram, his wife teared up while updating fans this week.

"I know that this virus is not going to get him down, that's not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers," Kloots said.

Last week she updated fans that he was officially awake after spending weeks in a coma.

Cordero was nominated for a Tony in 2014 for his role in "Bullets Over Broadway."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycelebritycoronavirusu.s. & worldbroadway
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Pandemic halts vaccination for nearly 80 million children
California's unemployment rate soars to 15.5%
Expert shares advice for allergy suffers, ways to help prevent COVID-19
Doctor gives tips on socializing outside during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Fireworks go off during 5 Freeway takeover in Norwalk
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'
California's unemployment rate soars to 15.5%
Big Bear Lake to stop enforcing state restrictions on business
Street racers get away after innocent driver flies off Houston freeway
Pakistan plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi
Show More
3rd man charged in Arbery shooting tried to 'confine' victim
Coronavirus: AAA anticipates possible record-low holiday travel
Longtime Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at age 78
COVID-19: Judge to set deadline to relocate encampments
Expert shares advice for allergy suffers, ways to help prevent COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News