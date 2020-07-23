Arts & Entertainment

Actor Nick Cordero's one-man show set for release as live album on his birthday

Actor Nick Cordero's legacy continues after battle with Covid-19; his album 'Live Your Life' is set for release in September.
By
LOS ANGELES -- Nick Cordero's legacy will live on with the release of a live recording of his one-man show. It's titled "Live Your Life" and its release will coincide with what would have been the late actor's birthday, September 17th.

Cordero spent 95 days at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles battling Covid-19. He eventually died on July 5.

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the news about her husband's album via Instagram: "Nick would be absolutely thrilled to hear this news. I've never seen my husband work so hard on something and be so nervous to perform. He created this show from scratch, choosing songs to tell a story... his story."

Proceeds from the album, which was recorded in 2019, will benefit Cordero's family.
