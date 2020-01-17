Video released of shooting inside crowded Westlake nightclub that left man wounded

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police released new video Friday showing a shooting inside a busy nightclub in Westlake that left a man injured.

One of the suspects was caught on camera appearing to fire a gun inside the Silver Platter Nighclub near West 7th Street on Jan. 4 around 12:50 a.m.

Authorities said the victim was involved in an argument with two men seen in the video. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim - who was standing near a crowd of people - before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The victim was transported to a hospital and was later released.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with a goatee and between the ages of 35 and 40.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Rampart Area gang detectives at 213-484-3660
