On The Red Carpet takes deep dive into Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

Deep dive into Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

On The Red Carpet gets to lift the curtain on the process of creating the unique worlds of the stunningly visual movie, "Nightmare Alley" from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette) and her has-been mentalist husband Pete (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly (Rooney Mara) loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

"Nightmare Alley" is in theaters now.
