Nipsey Hussle murder trial: Jury reaches verdict in case of man accused of shooting rapper in LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Jurors reached a verdict Wednesday morning in the trial of the man charged with fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle and injuring two other men in South Los Angeles more than three years ago.The verdict is expected to be read at 10:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the Superior Court of Los Angeles County said.The panel spent just over a half-hour in deliberations Wednesday, following nearly five hours of discussions last Friday in the case against Eric Ronald Holder Jr.Holder, 32, is charged with murder for the March 31, 2019, killing of the 33-year-old rapper, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom.In closing arguments on June 30, a prosecutor urged jurors to convict Holder of first-degree murder for a "personal" attack on Hussle outside the musician's clothing store near Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.A defense attorney countered that the government had overcharged his client -- whom he argued had acted out of "impulse and rashness'' after being accused of snitching.