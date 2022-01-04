u.s. & world

Nirvana 'Nevermind' album baby cover artwork lawsuit dismissed

EMBED <>More Videos

Naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues band, alleging 'child porn'

LOS ANGELES -- A California judge granted a motion to dismiss a lawsuit made by the man who appeared as a baby on the cover of Nirvana's famous "Nevermind" album, CNN reported.

Spencer Elden, now 30, appeared as a naked baby on the cover of the 1991 album.

He sued former members of the band, the photographers and others, claiming the artwork was child porn.

RELATED: Baby from Nirvana album cover now suing band, claiming artwork was 'child pornography

Nirvana filed to dismiss last month, saying Elden's arguments lacked merit.

The judge has given Elden until January 13 to amend his complaint. If he does not, the case will be officially dismissed once and for all.

Please note: The video at the top of this player is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniachild pornographymusic newslawsuitu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
TOP STORIES
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
Mom, daughter killed in crash caused by driver suspected of DUI
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Show More
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
COVID testing delays has some worried about pop-up sites
LA County COVID hospitalizations surpass 2,000
More TOP STORIES News