Health & Fitness

NY, New Jersey, Connecticut tell travelers from states with high COVID-19 rates to isolate upon arrival

New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

"We now have to make sure the rates continue to drop," Cuomo said. "We also have to make sure the virus doesn't come on a plane again."

Cuomo announced what was called a "travel advisory" at a briefing jointly via video feeds with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, both fellow Democrats.

The states' health departments will provide details of how the rule will work, Murphy said.

The announcement comes as summer travel to the states' beaches, parks and other attractions - not to mention New York City - would normally swing into high gear.

Visitors from states over a set infection rate will have to quarantine, Cuomo said. As of Wednesday, states over the threshold were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the difference between two types of coronavirus tests, a diagnostic test and an antibody test.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew jerseyconnecticuttravelcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Racism declared public health crisis in San Bernardino County
Riverside County not meeting state's COVID-19 goals
Video shows suspect firing through windshield at Pasadena police
LA Rep. Bass address reports of being vetted as Biden's VP pick
Inmates got coronavirus relief checks and IRS wants them back
Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution
Boy shot 17 times in Philly, mother in 'disbelief'
Show More
Little girls called 'N-word' by white Berkeley resident, coach says
COVID-19 update: LA testing website puts hold on new appointments
Restaurant apologizes after Black woman, son denied service
All-female crew staffs Pasadena fire station for 1st time in history
US COVID-19 cases surge to highest level in 2 months
More TOP STORIES News