New Jersey teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl at high school football game

LAWRENCE, N.J. -- Authorities say two 17-year-old boys used racial slurs and urinated on a younger girl while all three attended a high school football game in central New Jersey.

But it's still not clear what sparked the incident at Lawrence High School on Friday night. Authorities have declined to elaborate on the slurs that allegedly were used or discuss other related details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Lawrence police say both of the boys are of Indian descent and live in the township. They're charged with harassment, bias intimidation, and lewdness.

Authorities have not disclosed the race or age of the victim, saying only that she also lives in Lawrence and attends a public school.

School district say they also are investigating the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
