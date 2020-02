Exclusive: DA declines to charge alleged 'Banditos' accused of beating fellow LASD deputies

EMBED >More News Videos Two Los Angeles County deputies who say they were beaten and strangled by fellow deputies in a department gang spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- No charges will be filed against four members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who were accused of beating up four other deputies after a party, Eyewitness News has learned exclusively.The case stems from a fight outside Kennedy Hall in East Los Angeles in September 2018.Three of the deputy-victims in the fight told Eyewitness News last year that they were attacked by fellow deputies who are part of a gang at the East L.A. sheriff's station known as the Banditos.A memo from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, obtained by Eyewitness News, says there is not sufficient evidence to file criminal charges in the case.The DA notes that all four suspects and 21 other deputies identified as potential witnesses declined to be interviewed by investigators.The DA also notes that everyone involved in the incident was drinking, and that the only surveillance footage was dark and did not show the actual fight.