No criminal charges for PG&E in 2017 California wildfires

There will be no criminal charges for a California utility company linked to major wildfires in 2017.
The Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was facing prosecution from district attorneys in four California counties.
In a statement, the Sonoma County District Attorney said there wasn't enough evidence in the case.
PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, is still on federal criminal probation.
The utility is also facing civil claims.
