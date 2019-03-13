No criminal charges for PG&E in 2017 California wildfires

There will be no criminal charges for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. after it was linked to major wildfires in 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
There will be no criminal charges for a California utility company linked to major wildfires in 2017.

The Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was facing prosecution from district attorneys in four California counties.

In a statement, the Sonoma County District Attorney said there wasn't enough evidence in the case.

PG&E, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, is still on federal criminal probation.

The utility is also facing civil claims.
