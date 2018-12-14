No injuries in Boyle Heights box truck explosion

Update Incident Details #Explosion; INC#1181; 5:47PM; 2720 E Olympic Bl; #BoyleHeights; The contents within the rear of a privately owned box truck exploded fortunately causing no injuries; The adult male driver and adult male ... https://t.co/UidjNmOLA3 — LAFD (@LAFD) December 15, 2018

Nobody was hurt in a box truck explosion that left a field of debris in the middle of a Boyle Heights street Friday night.The incident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of Olympic Boulevard, near Soto Street.According to Los Angeles Fire Department officials, the truck was parked near a gas station when the explosion occurred. Contrary to initial reports, authorities later confirmed that the truck did not crash into the gas station.Los Angeles police said the explosion was possibly caused by a propane tank being transported inside the vehicle.The driver and passenger are said to be OK but have been detained for questioning.The gas station was evacuated as a precaution, fire officials said.Olympic Boulevard and other nearby streets are expected to be shut down for several hours, according to the LAPD.An investigation remains ongoing.