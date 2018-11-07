No injuries reported after train derails in Whittier

My staff is on the scene of the #TrainDerailment in Los Nietos near Whittier. No injuries are reported. @LACOFD and Union Pacific are on the scene. As this situation develops, I will post updates here. pic.twitter.com/qDbGFTiYgH — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) November 7, 2018

Four empty train cars from a Union Pacific train derailed near the 605 Freeway in unincorporated Whittier on Wednesday.The derailment happened about 9:30 a.m. at Slauson Avenue and the freeway.One box car was on its side, and a total of four train cars derailed, Los Angeles County fire officials said.No injuries were reported.According to Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, the incident damaged Amtrak and Metrolink lines under the Slauson overpass.The afternoon commute was expected to be impacted by the crash.