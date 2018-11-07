No injuries reported after train derails in Whittier

Four empty train cars derailed near the 605 Freeway in unincorporated Whittier on Wednesday.

By ABC7.com staff
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
Four empty train cars from a Union Pacific train derailed near the 605 Freeway in unincorporated Whittier on Wednesday.

The derailment happened about 9:30 a.m. at Slauson Avenue and the freeway.

One box car was on its side, and a total of four train cars derailed, Los Angeles County fire officials said.


No injuries were reported.

According to Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, the incident damaged Amtrak and Metrolink lines under the Slauson overpass.

The afternoon commute was expected to be impacted by the crash.
