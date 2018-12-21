Los Angeles police say no one was found inside a Hare Krishna temple after an hourslong barricade forced neighborhood evacuations in the Palms area.The incident began around 7 a.m. when a man called and said he was at a Hare Krishna temple in the 3700 block of Watseka Avenue near Regent Street. The man said he was armed with explosives and firearms and planned a shooting.Officers responded to the area, evacuated surrounding buildings and contained a perimeter.LAPD negotiators have spoken to the man on and off and said he's been all over the place, such as saying he had a hostage but then didn't.By around 1:30 p.m., police said they had determined nobody was barricaded inside the templeThe investigation is ongoing.