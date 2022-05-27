uvalde school shooting

Texas school shooting survivor apologized to dad for blood on clothes, losing glasses

Noah Orona is still recovering inside Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio
Uvalde Shooting

UVALDE, Texas -- A 10-year-old boy who was shot but survived the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, apologized to his father for getting blood on his clothes and losing his glasses.

Noah Orona is still recovering inside Methodist Children's Hospital in San Antonio.

He is still shaken up and unwilling to say much about the shooting, but his parents spoke to ABC News.


During the interview, they shared what their son went through on that horrific day.

He was shot in the back, with the bullet coming out his shoulder and leaving a gaping hole.

They said he played dead and watched his teacher shield other students from the gunman before getting shot herself.

His father, Oscar, said she eventually fell on top of another child and died.

"There was blood everywhere," he said.

When Oscar finally got to see Noah, they were at the Uvalde Hospital, with Noah was getting ready to be transported to San Antonio.

"Dad, I'm sorry," he told his father. "I got blood all over my clothes."

His dad assured him it was OK.

Then Noah said, "Dad, I lost my glasses too."

And his dad assured him they'd get new ones.

Their son has only told them he "waited a long time" before Border Patrol came in to help them.

They said they are thankful for the community's support and that they are choosing to focus on their son's recovery.
