2 killed, 3 injured in North Hollywood crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a violent multi-car crash in North Hollywood Saturday night.Three others were injured and had to be extricated from the mangled wreckage of their vehicle.The crash happened Saturday just before 6:30 p.m. when a 2005 Saturn Ion was heading south on Vineland when the driver apparently lost control, crossed over into oncoming traffic lanes and hit a pedestrian and a parked car.The pedestrian and one passenger in the Saturn were pronounced dead.The pedestrian was a 36-year-old man who was standing in front of the Vineland Wine Cellar liquor store.Two people who were inside the parked vehicle that was struck were also injured and treated at the scene.Police say it appears the sedan was traveling fast but there is no indication at this time whether street racing or impaired driving was involved.