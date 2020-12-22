North Hollywood commercial building blaze causes roof collapse, downs power lines

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A blaze at a North Hollywood commercial building sent massive plumes of smoke into the sky as firefighters went into defensive mode to fight the flames Monday night.

The building in the 5400 block of Tujunga Avenue was engulfed in flames, causing the roof to collapse and downing power lines.

The blaze erupted at about 9:15 p.m. after a rubbish fire extended to the structure.

Firefighters went into a defensive stance to battle the blaze as the plumes of smoke covered the surrounding area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says no injuries have been reported so far and about 109 firefighters are at the scene.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countybuilding fire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County health officials warn of a 'surge upon a surge'
Central Valley, SoCal regional stay home orders likely to be extended, Newsom says
Passenger on flight to LAX died of COVID, respiratory failure, coroner says
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on LA flight falls ill
First look of reimagined Snow White ride at Disneyland
La Habra tamale restaurant looks for holiday boost
Show More
Man dressed as Grinch tries to steal Christmas in Carson
Santa Claus makes adjustments to deliver gifts safely due to pandemic
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Fundraiser for 3 Wilmington children who lost dad to COVID-19
LA County grocery stores seeing rising number of COVID-19 outbreaks
More TOP STORIES News