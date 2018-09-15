North Hollywood standoff: Man in custody after neighbors' dispute leads to battery, gunfire

EMBED </>More Videos

A gunman was taken into custody after a shooting and an hourslong standoff with police at a duplex in North Hollywood, authorities said. (Loudlabs)

By and ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (KABC) --
A gunman was taken into custody Saturday morning after a shooting and an hourslong standoff with police at a duplex in North Hollywood, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident began as an argument between neighbors over a noise complaint and then quickly escalated.

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a battery in the 10800 block of Kling Street, where the residents involved have a history of disputes, the LAPD said. One of the neighbors wanted police to arrest the other.

When officers knocked on the door of the resident's home, he fired a single round, authorities said. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Officers immediately established a perimeter around the duplex and evacuated two nearby apartment buildings and several homes.

Police deployed tear gas at the scene and the gunman surrendered without incident, the LAPD said. His name was not immediately released.

After being closed during the standoff, the intersection of Kling Street and Lankershim Boulevard was reopened about 8 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barricadestandofflapdlos angeles police departmentNorth HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence, a wet and unwanted visitor, besieges Carolinas
Woman barricaded in Castaic apartment after shooting at deputies
Pedestrian killed in Van Nuys hit-run involving 2 cars
Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker refuses to help English-speaking customers
Navy vet recalls time on USS Carolina as Florence batters NC coast
Nipsey Hussle's Hyde Park store investigated for reported shooting, stabbing
Family of 'Penny Pinching Bandit' suspect to file lawsuit against LAPD
Injured Moreno Valley K-9 back on the job after dramatic scuffle
Show More
1 killed in Sunland 'Halloween House' fire
Pasadena firefighter talks disaster preparedness amid Florence
Cannabis church raided by Riverside County DA task force
Suspect sought for exposing himself to Whittier middle school students
LA Planning Commission approves new rules for Airbnb hosts
More News