NoHo standoff is over, says Lt. Victor Arellano with the LAPD. Suspect is now in custody. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/obEi2Og1eE — Chelsea Edwards (@abc7chelsea) September 15, 2018

A gunman was taken into custody Saturday morning after a shooting and an hourslong standoff with police at a duplex in North Hollywood, authorities said.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident began as an argument between neighbors over a noise complaint and then quickly escalated.Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a report of a battery in the 10800 block of Kling Street, where the residents involved have a history of disputes, the LAPD said. One of the neighbors wanted police to arrest the other.When officers knocked on the door of the resident's home, he fired a single round, authorities said. No one was injured by the gunfire.Officers immediately established a perimeter around the duplex and evacuated two nearby apartment buildings and several homes.Police deployed tear gas at the scene and the gunman surrendered without incident, the LAPD said. His name was not immediately released.After being closed during the standoff, the intersection of Kling Street and Lankershim Boulevard was reopened about 8 a.m.