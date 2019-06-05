North Hollywood teacher's aide accused of sexually assaulting 6 children pleads not guilty

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A North Hollywood elementary school teacher's aide accused of sexually abusing at least half a dozen students pleaded not guilty Tuesday.Lino Cabrera, 27, remained behind bars as the investigation into additional possible victims continued.Parents at Oxnard Elementary School spoke out last month when the investigation came to light."There were times that the teacher would leave the classroom, so then that's when he would touch them, get close to them, checking their work but touching them at the same time," said a woman whose daughter attends Oxnard Elementary. "I know for my daughter, he didn't tell her 'Don't say anything.' But I know other girls, he did tell them, 'Don't say anything.'"Investigators say Cabrera preyed on his young victims at the elementary school where he worked as a teaching assistant in the school's computer lab.The six girls are between the ages of 10 and 11.A victim's aunt described the inappropriate touching."For her, it was just the leg because she told him 'OK, don't do that. That's not OK.' But you know some kids are afraid, and they just let adults do whatever because they don't know how to react," she said.Cabrera, who made his first appearance in court Tuesday, is charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse and five counts of lewd acts upon a child.Prosecutors say the abuse occurred between September 2016 and May 2019. Parents say he worked at the school for at least six years.Cabrera is being held on $850,000 bail."I want the victims to come forward and tell them that they're not alone, that we're all here for them," a victim's mother said.Other victims are urged to reach out to the Los Angeles Police Department.Cabrera could face up to 26 years in prison.