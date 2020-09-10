Non-custodial father arrested for abduction of own son in Los Angeles

A non-custodial father who was suspected of kidnapping his 6-year-old son in Los Angeles was located and arrested in Las Vegas, officials say. The boy was also found safe.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A non-custodial father who was suspected of kidnapping his son in Los Angeles was located and arrested in Las Vegas, officials say. The boy was also found and is safe.

Los Angeles police had been looking for Rodney Dorsett Jr. since he was last seen with his 6-year-old son Chance around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Rodney Dorsett Jr. met with his father, who has full custody of Chance, at a market on Redondo and Washington boulevards, according to police.

"The grandfather allowed his son Rodney Jr. to take Chance and spend time with him, hours went by and Chance was not returned," police said in a statement.

After that, police issued an alert asking for the public's help finding the two, saying they were believed to be traveling by bus, possibly to Texas.

Now police say Rodney Dorsett Jr. was found in Las Vegas on Tuesday with his son and arrested on a Los Angeles County warrant. The boy is safe and was placed in the custody of county Department of Children and Family Services.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylas vegaslos angeles police departmentarrestchild abductionkidnapmissing boymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Dorado Fire: Evacuations ordered for Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks
LA County backs off trick-or-treating ban
Bobcat Fire: Foothill communities warned of potential evacuations
LA city, county in partnership with mobile app for COVID-19 contact tracing
U.S. Census 2020: Immigrant participation one of the biggest challenges
All 18 national forests in Calif. closed amid 'historic fire conditions'
Trump may have knowingly downplayed COVID risk, audio reveals
Show More
Man charged with trying to abduct girl from her blind father
COVID-19: Study links 250K cases to motorcycle rally
Data in recent years shows racial disparities in stops by LA law enforcement
Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68
How your community can lose money when you don't fill out the census
More TOP STORIES News