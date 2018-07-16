A Northern California gas station clerk is being called a hero after springing into action when a woman, shaking with fear, pleaded for help to hide her from kidnappers.Surveillance video shows the woman walking into the gas station and talking to the clerk, Savannah Pritchet, inside.Pritchet then locked the store's front door and walked the woman toward the restroom, locking her inside and giving her a cell phone to call 911. Pritchet then let the alleged kidnappers into the store."I knew that if I left the door locked they would have caught on to something and probably took off. So I went back up there and I unlocked the door. They seriously had no idea that I knew anything," Pritchet said.Minutes later, officers stormed in with guns drawn and arrested 18-year-old Anthony Sandoval and eventually, three juvenile suspects.The suspects told police that the victim had been kidnapped a day earlier in Fresno and was sexually assaulted.The woman is now home safe with her family.