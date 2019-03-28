Crime & Safety

NorCal man arrested after allegedly stabbing employee, stealing car during test drive

A Northern California man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a car dealership employee during a test drive and stealing the car.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Northern California man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a car dealership employee during a test drive and stealing the car.

Jonathan Paget, 46, has been charged with attempted murder and carjacking.

Authorities said Paget was test driving an SUV with the 29-year-old car salesman in the passenger seat when he stabbed the man in the leg.

The incident happened Monday morning in South Lake Tahoe.

That car salesman managed to escape the vehicle and the suspect took off.

Police arrested him after a short pursuit.

The victim is expected to survive.
