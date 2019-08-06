Camp Fire

NorCal police department offering $20,000 bonus to attract new officers following Camp Fire

PARADISE, Calif. -- The Paradise Police Department is offering a $20,000 bonus for new officers after officials say most of the force quit in the wake of last year's devastating Camp Fire.

The police chief says it has been difficult finding experienced officers to work in Paradise, California. Positions have opened up because nearly every officer lost their home in last year's Camp Fire and left the community.

Officers who have at least one year of experience will get the bonus.

The Camp Fire was the state's deadliest and most destructive fire in recent history. It killed 85 people, charred more than 150,000 acres and destroyed nearly 19,000 structures.

CAL FIRE determined the wildfire that nearly burned the town of Paradise off the map was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E).

More information about how to apply can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
employmentcamp firepolice officerpolicejobscalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAMP FIRE
ESPYS honor Calif. firefighters after devastating wildfire season
Bodycam video shows evacuations during deadly Camp Fire
'Chimney forest' symbolizes all that was lost in Paradise
MLB pros help raise $1M to help wildfire victims
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, Republican Party sue over Calif. tax return law
Long Beach police arrest man for threat against Sanders rally
Carjacking victim's 'find my phone' app leads to Long Beach home
Video: Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at Victorville home
FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement
Suspect sought after Glendale shooting leaves man dead
Officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope
Show More
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Grandma stopped TX teen from carrying out likely mass shooting
UCLA, former gynecologist facing lawsuit in sexual assault cases
Gun control advocates protest in front of Thousand Oaks gun store
I-5 tops list of deadliest highways in the country
More TOP STORIES News