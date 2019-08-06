PARADISE, Calif. -- The Paradise Police Department is offering a $20,000 bonus for new officers after officials say most of the force quit in the wake of last year's devastating Camp Fire.
The police chief says it has been difficult finding experienced officers to work in Paradise, California. Positions have opened up because nearly every officer lost their home in last year's Camp Fire and left the community.
Officers who have at least one year of experience will get the bonus.
The Camp Fire was the state's deadliest and most destructive fire in recent history. It killed 85 people, charred more than 150,000 acres and destroyed nearly 19,000 structures.
CAL FIRE determined the wildfire that nearly burned the town of Paradise off the map was caused by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E).
More information about how to apply can be found here.
NorCal police department offering $20,000 bonus to attract new officers following Camp Fire
CAMP FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News