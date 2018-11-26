STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. --A Northern California sheriff's deputy died Monday, a day after crashing into a power pole while responding to a chase.
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department Deputy Antonio "Tony" Hinostroza was responding to a DUI chase near Riverbank around 10 p.m. Sunday when he crashed into a power pole before arriving, investigators say.
Hinostroza had been with the Sheriff's Department for nearly two decades.
The suspect officers were chasing was eventually taken into custody.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Antonio “Tony” Hinostroza.— Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) November 26, 2018
EOW: November 25, 2018 pic.twitter.com/DBmAzrRHwy