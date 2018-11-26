Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Antonio “Tony” Hinostroza.

A Northern California sheriff's deputy died Monday, a day after crashing into a power pole while responding to a chase.Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department Deputy Antonio "Tony" Hinostroza was responding to a DUI chase near Riverbank around 10 p.m. Sunday when he crashed into a power pole before arriving, investigators say.Hinostroza had been with the Sheriff's Department for nearly two decades.The suspect officers were chasing was eventually taken into custody.