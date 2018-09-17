Norco High School cleared after report of possible threat

By ABC7.com staff
NORCO, Calif. (KABC) --
Norco High School was on lockdown on Monday due to a report of a possible threat to the campus.

The school said in the tweet shortly after 7 a.m. that the lockdown was requested by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

It added that parents and guardians should "wait for further instructions to bring you student(s) to school."


Within minutes, the school said the campus was cleared of any threats and students were welcome to go to school.


According to the sheriff's department, Norco police received a report of a suspicious person near campus, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution. After a search of the campus and surrounding area, no threat or person was located.
