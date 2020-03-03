Norco wildfire burns 40 acres after erupting in Santa Ana River bottom, prompting evacuation orders

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- A wildfire erupted in a dry Santa Ana River bottom Tuesday afternoon in Norco, quickly spreading to 40 acres and prompting evacuations, authorities said.The blaze was reported shortly before 10 a.m. near the intersection of California Avenue and Grulla Court, according to Cal Fire Riverside. No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.Evacuation orders were issued for the area north of North Drive, from Crestview Drive to California Avenue, the agency said.The cause of the fire is unknown.