North Hills hit-and-run: LAPD arrest suspected driver of stolen Range Rover involved in deadly crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11086921" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows a stolen Range Rover speed into a North Hills intersection and slam into several vehicles, killing one woman and injuring others.

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen Range Rover involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hills earlier this week.The suspected hit-and-run driver, Abraham Espinosa Velasco, was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.LAPD said the crash happened Tuesday around 5:20 a.m. when the Range Rover was traveling fast north on Hayvenhurst Avenue and slammed into three other vehicles at the Nordhoff Street intersection.Video released by LAPD shows the Range Rover accelerating into the intersection after the light has already turned green for cross-traffic. The Range Rover slams into one car that had just entered the intersection and then ricochets into two other vehicles.One woman in a Honda Civic was killed and three other people, in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and a Toyota Camry, were hospitalized.The driver and passenger in the Range Rover fled the scene on foot and police later determined the vehicle had been stolen in Glendale.According to City News Service, the passenger of the Range Rover was still being sought as of Thursday morning.