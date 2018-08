Last week's extreme heat may be to blame for the death of a postal carrier who was found dead in her mail truck.Peggy Frank, 63, of North Hills was found unresponsive Friday while seated in a postal vehicle in Woodland Hills, according to the L.A. Daily News.Investigators are awaiting the results of additional tests to confirm her cause of death.Temperatures in Woodland Hills broke a record on Friday, rising to more than 115 degrees.