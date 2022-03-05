North Hollywood church kicks off donation drive to help victims of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

Things like medical supplies, tents, baby care items, blankets and non-perishable foods to be shipped overseas, are being collected at Awaken L.A. Church in North Hollywood, and three other Southern California locations.
Members of Awaken L.A. Church represent several nations including Russia and Ukraine. Church officials and the organization coordinating this donation drive say there's a particular need for warm clothing for women, men, and children.
They're hoping to collect around 10 tons of supplies that will be flown to Poland and then transported to Ukraine.
Many of the volunteers have relatives in Ukrainian cities, and they are very frightened by the ongoing attacks.
"We're here to make what we can do," said a teary-eyed Ilona Kharlamova. "And we're doing a lot. So many people are helping us...From different countries, from different religions, from different languages."
"When I hear about the infants in the hospital, what happened, you know, when kids in the shelters, you know, in the subways and everywhere, it's terrible," said Marina Malko, co-pastor at Awaken L.A. Church. "It's women, it's kids, it's infants, and it's human beings, it's very hard."
Donations can be dropped off at Awaken L.A. Church until Sunday, March 6.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are displaced due to the ongoing battle with Russia, this after Russia began its attack on Ukraine in the early morning of Feb. 24.
Now, many around the world are left wondering how to help Ukrainians amid the onslaught.
