North Hollywood commercial building blaze causes roof collapse, downs power lines

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A blaze at a North Hollywood commercial building sent massive plumes of smoke into the sky as firefighters went into defensive mode to fight the flames Monday night.The building in the 5400 block of Tujunga Avenue was engulfed in flames, causing the roof to collapse and downing power lines.The blaze erupted at about 9:15 p.m. after a rubbish fire extended to the structure.Firefighters went into a defensive stance to battle the blaze as the plumes of smoke covered the surrounding area.The Los Angeles Fire Department says no injuries have been reported so far and about 109 firefighters are at the scene.